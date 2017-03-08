Wilderness Sled Dog Race Part 2

Home
By

img165

This week is part 2 of the Wilderness Sled Dog Race in Greenville. 9 photographs in total from the second roll of film, and not good quality film either, I have already changed to Kodak Gold as a result. I bought 3 rolls online for only about $12 and have sent my film in to Photo Works in San Francisco for developing, the cost is $13 a roll or $21 for 2 rolls. I then use my scanner to scan the negatives, digitizing (is that a word) …and the result is what you see here. Not perfect, but interesting I think because some of the shots are backlit by the sun.

So what’s next on the events calendar? Well, we do have Maine Maple Sunday coming up at the end of this month which I will try to make. If anyone has any suggestions let me know on specific locations. This time of the year is obviously not a high point for outdoor photography.

As my facebook friends know I have been busy putting the wheels in motion for the first Greenville Photography Show- see last weeks blog for more details. Lets just say for now that I have to finish the guidelines for submission, the rules, and get final approval from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce before it becomes an official event for 2018 on the events calendar. Stay tuned!

Thanks, Eric.

Not having a lens hood does reduce the contrast but even so I like the way it looks...

Not having a lens hood does reduce the contrast but even so I like the way it looks…

This is the shot that I pre-visualized, all I had to do was get in position, pre-focus, and wait for that split second. 1/500 second @ f16

This is the shot that I pre-visualized, all I had to do was get in position, pre-focus, and wait for that split second. 1/500 second @ f16

A couple of Greenvillers

A couple of Greenvillers

img178

I did not have to use a filter to get the starburst effect- keep it simple, that is my advice.

I did not have to use a filter to get the starburst effect- keep it simple, that is my advice.

Not National Geographic with this old camera of mine from 1972!

Not National Geographic with this old camera of mine from 1972 but maybe it still has its place in the modern world of digital cameras?

Somebody is excited and it's not just the Photographer!

Somebody’s excited and it’s not just the Photographer!

Little Moose Mountain in the background. See you next week...

Little Moose Mountain in the background. See you next week..

 

Eric Leif Johnsen

About Eric Leif Johnsen

Eric writes photo essays about life in Maine from a fresh perspective: The real Maine, not the Maine you see in magazines.