Wilderness Sled Dog Race Part 2

This week is part 2 of the Wilderness Sled Dog Race in Greenville. 9 photographs in total from the second roll of film, and not good quality film either, I have already changed to Kodak Gold as a result. I bought 3 rolls online for only about $12 and have sent my film in to Photo Works in San Francisco for developing, the cost is $13 a roll or $21 for 2 rolls. I then use my scanner to scan the negatives, digitizing (is that a word) …and the result is what you see here. Not perfect, but interesting I think because some of the shots are backlit by the sun.

So what’s next on the events calendar? Well, we do have Maine Maple Sunday coming up at the end of this month which I will try to make. If anyone has any suggestions let me know on specific locations. This time of the year is obviously not a high point for outdoor photography.

As my facebook friends know I have been busy putting the wheels in motion for the first Greenville Photography Show- see last weeks blog for more details. Lets just say for now that I have to finish the guidelines for submission, the rules, and get final approval from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce before it becomes an official event for 2018 on the events calendar. Stay tuned!

Thanks, Eric.