Family Vacation

View of the Rocky Mountains from Wilkerson Pass. Photograph by Gene Graves

Welcome to my blog, The Junction, so named because we live in Greenville Junction, and it represents for me, the junction of being a film photographer in the age of digital photography within the larger world of post-modern art.

This week, or at least until this Saturday, since I don’t have the negatives to scan for the Greenville Sled Dog Race from the 2 rolls of film that I shot…I would like to introduce another photographer, now retired, who has been my mentor for a long time, my step-father Gene Graves. He is the reason that I am a photographer.

These photographs are a compilation of Genes best images that I selected from the family photo album  and were taken when Gene and my mom Vanessa Graves came to visit me in Colorado Springs where I was stationed at Peterson AFB. I hope that you enjoy these as much as I do; I look forward to posting pictures of the sled dog race this weekend. Thank you very much for being so patient! Wish me the best of luck as I wait to get notification in the mail from the Maine Photography Show. Eric

Photograph by Gene Graves

Photograph by Gene Graves

Driving along in the foothills of the Front Range in Colorado. Photograph by Gene Graves

The Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs! Photography by Gene Graves

Photograph by Gene Graves

I don't honestly remember where this is but could be going to or coming from Rocky Mountain National Park

I don’t honestly remember where this is but could be going to or coming from Rocky Mountain National Park. Photograph by Gene Graves

The Royal Gorge. Photograph by Gene Graves

Gene first learned photography in the Army and then went on to work as an assistant and sold greeting cards to the Farnsworth Art Museum.

The chapel at the Air Force Academy on a clear blue Colorado day.

I made this photograph the cover image because I think it has the most artistic merit.

Thanks Gene!

Eric

