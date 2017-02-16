Family Vacation

Welcome to my blog, The Junction, so named because we live in Greenville Junction, and it represents for me, the junction of being a film photographer in the age of digital photography within the larger world of post-modern art.

This week, or at least until this Saturday, since I don’t have the negatives to scan for the Greenville Sled Dog Race from the 2 rolls of film that I shot…I would like to introduce another photographer, now retired, who has been my mentor for a long time, my step-father Gene Graves. He is the reason that I am a photographer.

These photographs are a compilation of Genes best images that I selected from the family photo album and were taken when Gene and my mom Vanessa Graves came to visit me in Colorado Springs where I was stationed at Peterson AFB. I hope that you enjoy these as much as I do; I look forward to posting pictures of the sled dog race this weekend. Thank you very much for being so patient! Wish me the best of luck as I wait to get notification in the mail from the Maine Photography Show. Eric

Thanks Gene!

Stay tuned to “The Junction” for bi-weekly and weekly photo blogs on a range of subjects in Piscataquis County…

Eric